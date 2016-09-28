Chinese woman clubbed to death by her husband ‘cracking his smartphone screen’

Beijing,Sept28:A Chinese man has been arrested after beating his wife to death because he believed she had cracked the screen of his smartphone.

The woman, surnamed Chen, was found dead with serious head injuries on September 15 at her home in the city of Yinchuan, China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, reported People’s Daily Online.

The 28-year-old suspect, surnamed Su, has been arrested by the Yinchuan police after a city-wide manhunt.

The suspect Su did not have a steady job and stayed at home all the time, said the police.

The couple were heard having a serious altercation on the day before the incident.

On September 15, the father-of-two reportedly left home in the morning; and when he returned, he found the screen of his smartphone cracked.

Outraged, the man thought his wife, who had complained about his addiction to smartphones, had broken his handset.

However, a separate report by Ningxia TV made the claim that Chen smashed the mobile phone onto the floor during a fight with her husband.

After failing to find the suspect in areas around his home and the forest, the police carried out a city-wide manhunt on September 15.

They said the task proved to be challenging as the streets were crowded with pedestrians on the Mid-Autumn festival.

In the evening, Su was arrested at a store in Yinchuan city.

Su admitted he had beaten his wife to death using a wooden stick as she was asleep.

The man is currently under detention. Police said further investigation would be carried out.