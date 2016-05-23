Chinese Woman hires a Boyfriend fors not to be Labeled

Beijing, May 23: Li Chenxi is a 27-year-old woman living in Beijing and is single and successful.

According to China’s tradition, an unmarried woman at the age of 27 or beyond are labelled as ‘leftover woman’ (Sheng Nu in Chinese). Li Chenxi even now has no desire to get married or be dependent on anyone for her survival.

The 27-year-old has a bright career and have greater dreams to fulfill. But not everything comes with peace in life. In response to her wishes and dreams, she receives societal pressure and frustration. In order to get rid off stress Li Chenxi decided to take up the extreme decision and hires a good looking boyfriend who acts to be her husband in front of her parents.

The term ‘Leftover Woman’ was first introduced by the Chinese Women’s Federation in 2007 to describe young females in their late 20s who are still unmarried. China’s foremost ancient thinker, Confucius, wrote: “The Chinese girl was brought up, then as now, with matrimony in view as her goal,” and “the woman follows the man. In her youth she follows her father and elder brother; when married, she follows her husband; when her husband is dead, she follows her son”. According to these tenets, marriage in China had less to do with romantic love, and more with filial duty and societal stability.