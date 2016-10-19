Chinkara Poaching Cases : Rajasthan challenges Salman Khan’s acquittal in Supreme Court

Jaipur, Oct 19: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s acquittal in the blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases, ANI reported. In July, the actor was acquitted of all charges in connection with the cases that date back to 1998.

Khan had moved the Rajasthan High Court against a lower court verdict that had sentenced him to a one-year term in jail in the blackbuck case and five years’ imprisonment in the chinkara case.