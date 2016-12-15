Chinnamma Sasikala to be AIADMK’s next general secretary

Chennai, December 15: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday said Sasikala Natarajan, the confidante of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, will be the party’s next general secretary.

“It is clear that Chinnamma (Sasikala) will be the next general secretary of the party,” said AIADMK spokesperson C. Ponnaiyan.

Several AIADMK functionaries from various districts had earlier urged Sasikala to lead the party on the path shown by Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala, who is called by the AIADMK workers as “Chinnamma” or little mother, performed the last rites at the Marina Beach where Jayalalithaa has been buried beside her mentor MGR.

This further fuelled speculation that the late chief minister’s long-time companion would formally take charge of the AIADMK. (ANI)