Chit fund scam: SC declines to entertain Matang Sinh’s bail plea

New Delhi, June 7 : In a blow to former union minister and Congress leader Matang Sinh, the Supreme Court had yesterday refused to entertain his interim bail plea in connection with the multi-crore Saradha Group chit-fund scam.

Senior advocate Amit Sibal, who was appearing for Sinh, stated before the apex court that the petitioner had undergone liver transplant in 2004 and as the life of the transplant is about 10 years, he urgently needed treatment.

Sibal, contended the health condition of his client is deteriorating with each passing day and might slip into coma if not treated urgently.

The apex court bench, however, said there was already an order of the court that whatever medical facility was available, should be provided to him.

On November 6 last year, the apex court had refused to hear the plea of Sinh, stating the probe was not yet complete.

The CBI had arrested Matang Sinh in February last year on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds related to Saradha Realty.