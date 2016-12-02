Chitra Ramkrishna CEO and MD of NSE India offers her resignation

Mumbai,Dec2:Chitra Ramkrishna, the chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange, India’s biggest bourse, has offered to resign, local media reported on Friday.

The company’s board has yet to take a decision, CNBC-TV 18 reported, adding Ramkrishna had offered to resign over differences with the board, without citing how it got the information.

An NSE spokesman did not have immediate comment. Ramkrishna was not immediately reachable.

National Stock Exchange names senior executive J Ravichandran as interim chief to succeed Chitra Ramkrishna

