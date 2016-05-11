Chloe Grace Moretz is officially dating Brooklyn Beckham

Los Angeles, May 11: Chloe Grace Moretz has confirmed she is “in a relationship” with Brooklyn Beckham.

The 19-year-old actress – who was first romantically linked to the aspiring photographer at Paris Fashion Week in 2014 – has been spotted out and about with the 17-year-old Brit on numerous occasions recently and doesn’t see any point in hiding their romance.

Quizzed on whether she is dating Brooklyn, she said: “I think the more I don’t make it mysterious the more people don’t care, so yes we’re in a relationship.”

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, she said: “He’s a great dad, she’s a great mother. They genuinely are very good parents that’s what matters most, they made a pretty son.”