Choreographer Farah Khan to play herself in Tamil film ‘Devi

Chennai, June 2 : Well-known choreographer Farah Khan will play herself in her Tamil cinematic debut in upcoming horror drama “Devi (L)”, which is also being made in Telugu and Hindi.

“This particular scene in the film required a choreographer and who else other can Farah can be apt for the role. Her presence serves as big strength to the team,” film’s director Vijay said in a statement.

Also starring Prabhudeva, Sonu Sood and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film has been co-written by popular Hollywood filmmaker-writer Paul Aaron.

“Our film is full of surprises. If it was Paul Aaron in the scripting, Prabhudeva and Tamannaah as a pair in the casting, here it is Farah Khan in the guest appearance,a Vijay said.

The film is slated for release later this year.