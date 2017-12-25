Chouhan slams opposition over EVM remark, says they are afraid of defeat

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Hubli (Karnataka), Dec 25: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday said that the Opposition’s demand for ballot over Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was a mere excuse for their “certain defeat”.

“It is obvious to make excuses and blame EVM when defeat is certain. It is the same EVM that brought AAP to power in Delhi, Congress in Punjab and formed a government against NDA in Bihar,” Chouhan said while campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here for Karnataka Assembly elections in 2018.

Chouhan further said there was a wave of support for BJP in Karnataka, one of the few states governed by Congress, and it was looking firm to form the new government in the state under the leadership of B. S. Yeddyurappa.

In November, BJP chief Amit Shah kicked off election campaign – Nirmana Parivarthana Rally – to generate support for the party. (ANI)

