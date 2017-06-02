Chowman Chain of Restaurants, Kolkata awarded for “Innovation in QSR/Casual Dining”

Kolkata, June 2: Chowman Chain of Restaurants, Kolkata, has been awarded for “Innovation in QSR/Casual Dining” by TIE Kolkata at the F&B Entrepreneurship Summit and Awards 2017.

The restaurant has consistently been among the top restaurants in the city serving the best quality food and catering to customers’ satisfaction and requirements by democratising the concept of “Neighbourhood Fine Dining” in Kolkata.

TiE is a non-profit, global community welcoming entrepreneurs from all over the world. They believe in the power of ideas to change the face of entrepreneurship and growing the business through our five pillars; mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding.

TiE was founded in 1992 by a group of successful entrepreneurs and is currently the world’s largest entrepreneurial organisation out there. With programs like TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) and Mentor Match, they are reaching out and fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“This is a very prestigious award for us and I would like to thank TiE for recognising our hard work and honouring us with such an award. We feel proud on acquiring such a position and this award recognises our continuous endeavor in reaching high standards in the field of hospitality,” said Managing Director Chowman, Debaditya Chaudhury.

Incepted in August 2010, Chowman presents a true hallmark of authentic Chinese cuisine. Chowman is also Kolkata’s first small format Fine Dining Chain. Marking its territory across the city, from Golf Green to Salt Lake, Chowman has given Kolkata yet added another food palate on the food aficionados’ platter with its newest outlet at Cossipore.

This makes it Chowman’s 10th outlet in the city and the first neighbourhood fine dining destination of Cossipore. The restaurant also has the Chowman’s signature decor with elegant red and black colour scheme surrounded by low lighting along with the bronze Buddha statute, pots and bells are thoughtfully put together for a soothing ambience. (ANI-NewsVoir)