Chris Gayle says he was the victim of ‘double standards’ after sexism controversy

Johannesburg, June.4 : West Indies controversial batsman Chris Gayle has claimed that he was treated badly and made a scapegoat after his infamous comments to a female journalist during last year’s Big Bash League in Australia sparked a sexism row.

The 36-year-old was fined USD 7,500 and was censured heavily by former cricketers for leaving the reporter angry and embarrassed after he asked her out on a date during a broadcast interview before adding the ‘Don’t blush baby’ remark.

The big-hitting batsman was subsequently not re-signed by BBL’s club Melbourne Renegades for the tournament’s next season. His chances of playing in the next edition of the T20 league seem highly unlikely with the other seven clubs either having already locked in imports or looking elsewhere for tactical reasons.

Gayle, who is currently playing for Somerset in English cricket’s domestic T20 Blast event, said that it was ridiculous on the part of the media for using him as a scapegoat, adding that he was a victim of ‘double standards’, Sport24 reported.

He also accused the BBL of tarnishing his image, saying that the same league had used his name earlier to promote the format in the country.

Last month, Gayle had sparked another controversy after making tasteless remarks to a female reporter during a recent interview, which touched upon subjects like sex, women and equality.

According to an article published by the London-based journalist, the 36-year-old, who calls himself the ‘Universe Boss’, asked her whether she had ever had a threesome and claimed to have “a very, very big bat, the biggest in the wooooorld” before adding, ‘You think you could lift it? You’d need two hands.