Chris Gayle’s ‘Very Big Bat’ Comment Sparks Another Controversy

Chris Gayle, the big-hitting batsman who sparked a sexism scandal after flirting with a female broadcaster on live television during the Big Bash League, has fanned the flames again in an interview that touched upon sex, women and equality.

The West Indies cricketer boasted about his “very, very big bat” in the interview with journalist Charlotte Edwardes from British newspaper The Times. The 36-year-old also said women enjoyed “more than equality” and insisted his countrymen took a relaxed view about sex.



The West Indies batsman said women threw themselves at him in their thousands, explaining he was “damn good-looking”.On the subject of women, Gayle said women should have and did have equality.

Gayle has a baby daughter with Natasha Berridge, his girlfriend of 10 years.

He said he would change a nappy, but on cooking, “no”, and cleaning: “That is not going to happen.” Gayle said Jamaicans were “more relaxed about sex. We’re not so hung up about it. This is what people like doing. It’s no big deal.”

Gayle made headlines in January when he attempted to flirt with Australian television reporter Mel McLaughlin during a live interview. Gayle said he was happy to be speaking to McLaughlin “just to see your eyes for the first time” and suggested they go for a drink afterwards, adding: “Don’t blush, baby”.

He was fined over the incident by his Australian club Melbourne Renegades.

Gayle insisted: “It was a joke. She knew that. That’s who I am, the joker.”