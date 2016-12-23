Chris Martin gives benefit concert at homeless shelter in NewYork

Washington D.C. , Dec. 23: Chris Martin succeeded in playing the perfect Santa for a New York City homeless shelter that recently witnessed a very special performance from the Coldplay frontman.

Just days before celebrating the holidays with his family, the 39-year-old decided to travel to The Bowery Mission homeless shelter where he decided to host an impromptu benefit concert at Mercury Lounge, reports E! Online.

“Chris Martin proved once again the power of one person to make a difference through The Bowery Mission,” said Mission’s Director of Outreach James Macklin in a statement.

“As the temperatures drop and we serve thousands of lonely people during the holidays, Chris has lifted our spirits today,” Macklin shared.

The sold-out crowd was treated to a mixture of songs including late Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’, David Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars?’ and The Beatles’ classic ‘Yesterday.’

Reportedly, ticket sales alone helped raise more than 4,000 dollars for the mission and fans from across the country could still send donations through the organisation’s website. (ANI)