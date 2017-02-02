Christina Ricci strips completely for new drama series Z

Newyork, Feb2:Christina Ricci as the delightfully-creepy Wednesday Addams, but she’s all grown up now and she isn’t afraid to show it!

The former child star strips completely naked for her latest role.

She’ll perform full frontal scenes in new Amazon Prime drama, Z: The Beginning of Everything.

Christina, 36, stars as Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald, the wife of The Great Gatsby writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, and bares (almost) all as she hides her modesty beneath a pubic wig.

Zelda is attempting to get the attention of the acclaimed author in the racy scene which is sure to get pulses racing.

It sees her burst through the door wearing nothing but a pair of high heels, in front of a room full of shocked onlookers.

She told Yahoo Style: “I almost don’t feel like it isn’t fully nude because the merkin is kind of like wearing a bikini. I don’t know that I would ever go just full on vag. I feel like I’d have to do underwear.

“It’s a merkin. It feels like you have underwear on.”

(Photo: Amazon Prime)

(Photo: Rex)

She added: “I just make sure that they shoot it first thing so that I can eat afterwards. I’ve done a lot of nude scenes in my life and I feel like at this point, it’s no secret what I look like naked. You can Google me.”

Christina shared a picture of her pubic wig – as well as the one for her head – with her followers on Instagram

With it attached to the front of a wig stand, it looks almost like a beard, but it’s definitely not designed to be worn on her face.

Alongside it she wrote: “Two wigs today! Guess which one goes where?”, followed by a winking emoji.