Cinépolis opens its state-of-art multiplex in Kolkata at Lake Mall

Kolkata, Sept 8 : Cinépolis, popular movie theatre circuit, on Wednesday announced the launch of its second International multiplex in the city of Kolkata,at Lake Mall, Kalighat.

With the launch of its 4 screen multiplex today;Cinépolis India has strengthened its presence in India and boasts 269 screens across 41 cities.

The multiplex have seating capacity of 287, 281, 109, 266 seats across four screens, total capacity of 943. With complete digital projection, the multiplex will offer users a visually-stunning experience, a hallmark of the Cinépolis brand. Equipped with Real D 3D screens, digital sound and the largest legroom in the industry, Cinépolis continues to wow spectators in India.

Making the movie-watching experience all the more pleasurable is the gourmet food on offer at the in-house coffee shop, Coffee Tree.

Commenting on the launch, Javier Sotomayor, Managing Director, “Cinépolis is committed to offering the best cinema experience to movie goers in India.Strategically located at Kalighat, Lake Mall is ideal location for us to expand our presence in this city. The people of Bengal are true connoisseurs of art,cinema and we will ensure that Cinépolis will certainly enhances their cinema experience. This launch is a part of our organic growth strategy. The launch of this property in Kolkata is in sync with our ambitious expansion plans in the country.”

Ashish Shukla, Director Expansion said, “With the launch of our new property in the city of Joy; Kolkata, we are happy to expand our footprints in the East India.We have always had a market-led strategy and this location made sense, considering it gives us the opportunity to expand in movie loving city of Kolkata.”

Devang Sampat, Director – Strategy, Cinépolis India mentioned, “Multiplexes have always acted as a route to supply and fulfil the growing demand of entertainment. It is our consistent endeavour to position Cinépolis as a pioneer in India in the entertainment space. Our best of technology and facilities are sure to enhance customer experience, turning them into long-term brand loyalists as has been the case in all other cities where we have previously launched our theatres.”

VineetSadani, Director, Lake Mall said, “We are truly proud and honoured to be associated with Cinépolis. Cinépolis is renowned for its quality in terms of feel, aesthetics and sound projection systems. The projection systems are in digital format with RealD 3D capability. We believe that this relation with Cinépolis will act as an important attribute to enhance the entire experience we intend to provide at Lake Mall Kolkata”.