CISF Security cover for Panneerselvam from today

Chennai, April 24:  Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam will get Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection from today. Early this morning, a contingent surveyed O Pannerselvam’s residence and thereafter 14 commandos was deployed at his residence.

A briefing was organized for O Pannerselvam by the Deputy Inspector General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) based in Chennai about the dos and don’ts to be observed for strict security measures.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Chennai sought this up gradation after a threat perception to him. It may be recalled that during the RK Nagar by polls in Chennai, it was Dr. V Maitreyan who met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection for O Pannerselvam.

The Centre accorded it a fortnight ago and implemented today

