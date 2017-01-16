Civil-war in Samajwadi Party would not divert minority and Yadav votes to Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress

Mumbai, Jan. 16: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday said that the in-house tussle in the Samajwadi Party (SP) would not divert all minority and Yadav votes to the Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP).

NCP leader Majid Memon told ANI, “Mayawati has been optimistic in giving a tough fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) but fetching all minority and Yadav votes towards BSP due to the Samajwadi Party(SP) fiasco is unlikely to happen.”

Taking a jibe at BJP’s ‘achhe din’ slogan, Memon added that people have lost hope in the saffron party and their false claims.

“As far as BJP is concerned the slogan of ‘acche din’ has been totally discredited and people no more believe BJP ever since it came to power in Centre,” he added.

Memon added that BJP is certain to lose the Uttar Pradesh election battle which would bring ‘burey din’ for them.

BSP Supremo Mayawati on Sunday said that BJP-led government should be ready to face the consequences of the demonitisation drive in upcoming UP election.

“It’s been over 50 days post demonetisation and yet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not said how much black money has been recovered post November 8 decision,” she said. (ANI)