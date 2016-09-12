Civilian killed, 3 cops injured in grenade blast in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Sep 12: A civilian was killed and more than a dozen were injured in a grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday evening.

Police said militants threw a grenade at police post in Sherbagh, nearly 50 kms from here. The device exploded on the road, wounding 14 people, five policemen among them.

“The injured were shifted to hospital where one of the injured, Bial Ahmed Dar — a medical employee — succumbed to his injuries,” police said.Two injured civilians and as many policemen were moved to a hospital in Srinagar.