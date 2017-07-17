Clash between police and citizens; One died and 19 injured in Cairo

Cairo [Egypt], July 17: At least one person died and 19 others were injured after a clash took place between Egypt’s police and citizens in the capital city Cairo as the city’s authorities decided to demolish illegal constructions in a densely populated and disadvantaged neighborhood, country’s Interior Ministry said.

Nearly 28 policemen and more than ten construction workers were also injured during the clashes that took place on Sunday after the authorities decided to demolish over 700 constructions, which were illegally built in the area, according to the ministry.

The residents of the neighborhood started to shoot policemen and throw stones on the authorities present at the area to launch the demolition, Sputnik reported.

“We did not want that, but the government and law come first. No citizens will be evicted from their homes, it is only about violations,” Egypt Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in relation to the incident, as quoted in the statement.

However, the official claimed that the Egyptian government will continue to take down the illegal buildings.

In order to vacate the state-owned lands, the government has launched a program on the demolition of illegal constructions.