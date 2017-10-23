Class 10 girl student dies after jumping off from 3rd floor of Trinity Lyceum School, 2 teachers booked, parents’ protests turn violent

Kollam/Kerala, October 23: A 15-yr-old class 10 student succumbed to her injuries who jumped off from the 3rd floor of her school building in Kollam. After the news of her death was spread, now a large group of parents are staging protests. The protests allegedly turned violent which lead to a police lathi charge.

Reportedly, a girl student at the Trinity Lyceum School near Thankasseri, jumped off the 3rd floor of the school building, on Friday. It was alleged that she was scolded by her teachers for a conflict she had with another student. The other student is said to be the classmate of her younger sister, who studies in the 8th standard in the same school.

The girl was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and later she was shifted to a speciality hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. was had been undergoing treatment.

The two teachers of the Trinity Lyceum School, who allegedly harassed the girl namely, Sindhu and Cresent were booked under IPC section 305 for abetment of suicide of child or insane person.

The Kollam West Police had registered a case and the investigation is on.