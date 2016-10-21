Class 10 girl student faints after being thrashed by headmaster in Krishna district of AP

Vijayawada,Oct21:In another case of corporal punishment from Andhra, a Class 10 student was admitted to a hospital after she was thrashed by her school headmaster at Mustabad village in Krishna district on Thursday.

The girl was allegedly thrashed for not informing the headmaster of her absence for a day from the school, due to health issues.

The Times of India reported:

With the headmaster raining blows on her with a stick and later slapping her hard on her head and face, Tanuja collapsed in the class and had to be rushed to the hospital. Following a complaint, the Gannavaram police booked a case against the accused headmaster. The district education authorities served a show-cause notice on Rao and initiated a departmental enquiry.

The TOI also reported that there was mild tension at the school after parents and relatives staged a dharna demanding that the headmaster be suspended.

Stating that the girl was also punched on her head several times, TNIE reported that the police have launched an investigation and are in search of the headmaster, who is absconding.

In the first week of October, a teacher in Andhra’s Prakasam district allegedly pierced a six-year-old girl’s eye with a pen as punishment for not doing her homework.

In March last year, two students in Andhra Pradesh were hospitalized after a teacher allegedly asked them to strip and kneel in the sun as corporal punishment for not doing the homework.

The students, who were brothers, collapsed after bearing the heat for three hours at the Mandal Parishad Primary government school in Visakhapatnam’s Maradapalem area.

In October last year, a five-year-old girl sustained severe burns after she was allegedly made to sit on an iron playground slide in the sun, during peak afternoon hours, as punishment at a private school for urinating in class.