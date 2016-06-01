She is Class 12 Topper in Bihar, For her Political Science is Art of Cooking

Patna, June 1: The student who scored the highest marks in Political Science in Bihar School Examination Board intermediate exam was unable to explain what Political Science is as a field of study.

She has reportedly scored 444 marks out of 500 in the subject. While speaking with a reporter, the girl, who lives in Hajipur, said that the subject is about cooking. She was unable to pronounce ‘Political Science’ correctly, calling it “Prodigal Science” instead.

The video of the topper’s interview with the reporter has gone viral on social media, highlighting yet again the appalling state of Bihar’s educational system.

Last year, after a photograph showing people scaling the wall of a four-storey building to help students cheat in their Class 10 Bihar Board exams was splashed across the media, the State government said that it will take tough measures to prevent examinees from adopting unfair means.

More than half the exam candidates, failed as a result.

The video has prompted authorities to verify again the toppers’ grasp on the subjects that they topped in, even though the results were declared on 29 May.

BSEB chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh told the Times Of India that the top five scorers in all the streams — Arts, Commerce and Science — will be interviewed by a special committee on their subject and also take a small test.

“I have received a complaint that arts topper was not competent enough to top the subject. But we have re-examined her papers and could not find any problem in that. Hence we have decided to call the top five students of all the streams and interview them. This is to find out the root cause behind this problem,” he said.

