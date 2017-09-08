Class 2 student found dead, throat slit with knife in toilet of the Ryan International School in Gurgaon

GURGAON,Sept8: A Class 2 student was found murdered in the toilet of the Ryan International School in Gurgaon this morning, shortly after his father dropped him off. Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur’s throat was slit and a knife was found next to his body. As news of the unspeakable tragedy spread, hundreds of anxious parents who had come to pick up their children barged into the school building, flung furniture around, broke windows and shattered glass award cases. They chanted slogans were finally cleared out the building by policemen.

A school official found the body when he visited the toilet around 8.45 am. The child had been dropped off not long before by his father Varun Thakur, a quality manager with a private company.

“I dropped him today at around 7:55 a.m. He was happy,” Mr Thakur told reporters. He received the phone call around 9 am.

He accused the school of negligence. “They told me he is bleeding, they are rushing to the hospital, asked me to come too. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time,” he said.

A large number of police officers have questioned the staff, teachers and Pradyuman’s classmates. They are hoping for some clue from a CCTV in the corridor outside the toilet.

“We are investigating the case from all angles – homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises,” said Ravinder Kumar, Gurgaon Police spokesperson.

Last year, a branch of the same school in Vasant Kunj was accused of criminal negligence after a six-year-old student of Class 1 was found dead in a water tank. The investigation is still on.

“This is the worst thing to happen to anybody…There is a lot of anxiety among us after this incident,” said Ameeta Wattal, principal of Springdales School.

“The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said. A police team, including forensic experts, is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot, he said.

Staff members and classmates of Thakur, who hailed from the Bhondsi area, are being questioned, he said. The body has been sent for postmortem, police said. The boy’s father, Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence.

Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son’s death initially. “They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time,” he said. “I dropped him today at around 7:30 a.m. He was happy,” the grieving father said.

Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management. Senior officials of the Gurgaon police intervened to maintain calm.

Last month, a 10-year-old boy died allegedly after “falling down” at G D Goenka Public School in Indirapuram. Arman Sehgal a student of class IV was dropped by his father to school and received a call as soon as he reached home. “They said my son had fallen down and was being taken to Shanti Gopal Hospital,” his mother, Swati Sehgal, said. Arman, who received head injuries, was declared dead at the hospital, police said. An FIR against the school principal and the management was registered on a complaint filed by the boy’s father, Gulshan Sehgal.

The incident on Friday is not a first for Ryan International School. On January 20, 2016, a six-year-old student, Devansh Kakrora, of Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj died after he allegedly fell into a water tank. According to the CCTV video footage obtained from Ryan International School, Divyansh was seen playing on the school ground, a few minutes before his body was found in a water tank.