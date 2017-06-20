Class IX girl student was sexually assaulted by her teacher in Nagarkurnool district in AP

Hyderabad,June20: A Class IX student was sexually assaulted by her teacher in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday. It came to light on Monday, after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the police.

According to police, the girl, who hails from Chinnakottapalli, is studying in Class IX in the Government High School in Peddakottapalli mandal in the district.

The suspect Narsimha was doing ‘in-house service’ as a part of his BEd II year course requirements. The girl was helping him write his records.

Sunday being a holiday, the girl went alone to the school to hand over the records which she had completed for him.

Taking advantage of the opportunity and the fact that she was alone, he confined her to a room and sexually assaulted her.

The girl escaped and rushed home and told her parents. Based on a complaint from her mother, Peddakottapalli Police registered a case under charges of Rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the girl was sent for a medical examination. Teams have been formed to nab the teacher who is absconding.