Clean chit to Sadhvi in Malegaon blast case

Mumbai, May 13: Backtracking from its earlier move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to drop charges against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case.

Reports said the agency will not name Sadhvi Pragya as an accused in its chargesheet which is likely to be filed on Friday.

The NIA’s decision has set stage for Sadhvi’s early release from jail. Apart from Thakur, MCOCA charges against the other accused including Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Srikant Purohit are also likely to be dropped.

Twelve persons, including the Sadhvi and Purohit, were arrested for carrying out a blast at Malegaon, a predominantly Muslim town in north Maharashtra, on September 9, 2008. The blast killed six persons and injured 100.