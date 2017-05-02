Clean Ganga (NMCG) to observe Ganga Swachhta Sankalp Divas today.

New Delhi, May 2: National Mission on Clean Ganga (NMCG) will be observing Ganga Swachhta Sankalp Divas on Tuesday at 12 locations, namely- Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Bhagalpur, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Raj Ghat (Hardoi), Bithoor, Srinagar ( Uttarakhand), Vidhur Kuti (Bijnor) and Devprayag.

The occasion would likewise be sorted out at more than 30 different areas through Ganga Vichaar Manch, neighbourhood NGOs and volunteer support.

Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Uma Bharti would go to the occasions at Vidhur Kuti, Srinagar and Devprayag.

Occasions at different areas should be directed by different Central and state level dignitaries and functionaries, and senior authorities from Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and NMCG.

The goal of the Ganga Swachhta Sankalp Divas is to spread mindfulness and inspire dynamic contribution of the masses through Ganga Swachhta Sankalp (Pledge) emphasizing their sense of duty regarding Swachh Ganga through a progression of occasions like Swachhta Sandesh rally, Shram Daan, ranch, Swachhta Sankalp and so forth to build up a feeling of pride and proprietorship among subjects to induce bolster for Namami Gange programme.

Ganga Vichar Manch, a volunteer wing of NMCG would execute the previously mentioned occasions in close coordination with State Program Management Groups, State Government Departments/Agencies, District Administration and other key partners at every area separately.

It might be reviewed that NMCG watched 16-day long ‘Ganga Swachhta Pakhwada’ along five Ganga Basin States, which was propelled at Allahabad on March 16 and finished up on March 31 at Haridwar.

The pakhwada risen as a mass development and saw dynamic association and investment of different partners. (ANI)