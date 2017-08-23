No room for myths: Matrimonial sites in India are safe to find your life partner

New Delhi, August 23: Year on year, the Indian matrimonial industry is growing at a decent pace with average growth between 20-30 percent. The promising growth reflects increasing trust towards this sector. Many are presently encouraged to register on matrimonial sites.

Earlier people had a disbelief that only those who are not able to find the partner through traditional way register with these matrimonial websites. In past few years, the scenario has changed a lot and now people don’t hesitate to register with these matrimonial sites.

Let’s take a look how these matrimonial sites are playing crucial role in match-making and gaining more trust by clearing the myths associated with them, suggests Gorav Aggarwal, founder, Lovevivah.com.

# Myth 1: Registering with matrimonial sites is wastage of time: Over the period of time people have changed. Earlier, people used to believe that they will not be able to find the perfect match on such sites. But, the growing count successful marriages happening through Matrimonial sites, is changing the perception. Nowadays, not just the youngsters but even the parents have started using matrimonial sites as one of the main mediums to search for life partner for their kids.

# Myth 2: Their sales people pressurise to buy Paid Services: People have another fear that the staff from the matrimonial site will keep on bugging them time and again to buy paid services or something or the other. But, actually the real situation is much more different. These websites are more organised. Almost all matrimonial sites offer free registration. Paid services are exclusive and offered to only those who want to purchase such services. So, this is totally wrong perception that the staff members of these matrimonial sites are too pushy to sell the paid memberships. Besides, if you don’t want any interference of any website staff, you can buy online packages.

# Myth 3: Most of the profiles are fake on Online Matrimonial sites: Another myth about these matrimonial sites is that they have more fake profiles than genuine profiles. Moreover, the profiles of females registered with these websites are generally fake. In reality, this is another misconception about matrimonial sites. On an average all websites have more than 35% female registration and most the profiles are either managed by their parents or by them only, with minimum fake information.

# Myth 4: Easy to create fake profile on Matrimonial Sites: Many people believe that it is very easy to create a fake profile on these websites. It makes them less transparent and trustworthy in the eyes of people at large. But, this is not the fact; the websites with free registration have very stringent process of profile creation as they tend to verify most of the details with the help of latest technology. It’s usually after verifying all the details that the profile is made active on site. So, it minimises the chances of creating the fake profile.

# Myth 5: Information shared by users is not authentic: This is not true. These matrimonial sites are very conscious about this trust factor. These websites have introduced various methods to verify the authenticity of these profiles which include verification of phone number, email address and other details. Besides, there is a website which has taken some more calculative steps to ensure more authentic registration by verifying the Aadhaar card details, Passport and other identity document verification. So, we can say that these websites are taking all necessary steps to encourage more authentic profiles and increase the trustworthiness of profiles.

# Myth 6: Information shared on site is not safe: People have another misconception that the information they share with these websites is not safe and secured. This is not the case with these websites. These website are very focused and conscious about the safety and security of the information shared by people. They have developed different tools and safety measures to safeguard the information shared by users on their websites.

The number of success stories of these websites is increasing rapidly, clear indicating that more and more people are finding their life partner through these websites. People are finding it more simple and convenient to find their life partner with these websites. “As you can search as many profiles as you want without even telling others that you are searching for a life partner for self, son, and daughter or for someone in your family,” Gorav concludes.

(Inputs from ANI)