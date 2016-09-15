Clinton campaign releases new health information

Washington, Sep 15 (IANS) Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign has released additional medical information after questions about her health intensified in the wake of her pneumonia diagnosis last week.

She was diagnosed with mild, non-contagious bacterial pneumonia, her doctor said, a step the campaign took after the candidate had to take three days off the campaign trail after nearly collapsing at the 9/11 memorial on Sunday, CNN reported on Thursday.

Clinton’s personal doctor and the chair of Internal Medicine at CareMount Medical in Mount Kisco, New York, said she evaluated Clinton “at least” four times this month — including Wednesday — and found that the Democratic nominee had a small right middle-lobe pneumonia.

“The remainder of her complete physical exam was normal and she is in excellent mental condition,” CNN quoted Bardack as saying on Wednesday.

Bardack added that Clinton “was recovering well with antibiotics,” including Levaquin, which she was told to take for 10 days.

“My overall impression is that Clinton has remained healthy and has not developed new medical conditions this year other than a sinus and ear infection and her recently diagnosed pneumonia,” Bardack wrote in a letter released to the media.

“She is recovering well with antibiotics and rest. She continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as president of the US.”

Clinton, according to the letter released on Wednesday, takes the blood thinner Coumadin and thyroid medication, CNN reported.

Bardack also said that Clinton was “up to date” on her vaccinations and has normal mammogram and breast ultrasound.

Clinton’s blood pressure of 100/70 and she has a heart rate of 70, according to Bardack. Her lab testing, the doctor added, was “normal”.

While on the campaign trail, though, Clinton has dealt with a nagging cough. She suffered a two-minute coughing fit during an event in Cleveland last week, which she blamed on allergies, CNN added.

