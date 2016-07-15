Is Clinton sinking in the polls going to affect her run?

Washington, July 15 : Despite being the prohibitive candidate, Hilary Clinton may not become the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Both Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton are tied among registered voters nationally now. Clinton’s supporters think that Clinton’s fall cannot be Trump’s rise.

According to Washington Post, “as John Podhoretz noted, the Times poll confirms that Hillary is deflating,” but “Trump isn’t gaining.” Or as conservative Iowa radio host Steve Deace put it, Clinton is dropping because of the FBI findings, but Trump’s numbers are “still dreadful as always.”

As per recent polls, Hillary Clinton is running even nationally with Donald Trump and the race tightening in key battleground states. But things changed when Clinton’s lead peaked two weeks ago. A major majority of her voters stated that it was not right for Hilary to use a private email server while she was serving the tenure as secretary of state. She mishandled classified documents and information in order to treat her administration’s sensitive information.

About eight in 10 of all voters agree that Clinton’s use of an email server was inappropriate. However, this number also includes nearly seven in 10 of her own supporters as well. On the other hand, another majority of voters claimed that Clinton should not be prosecuted. The email controversy affected her voters to a major extent as now around 60% consider her dishonest which also includes a third of her own supporters too.

In order to clean the situation Pro-Clinton supporters are seen spending millions of dollars on ad campaigns where they use Trump’s statements in order to make people feel how unfit he and his temperament is to be president.

‘’ Polls suggest Trump may end up being the first GOP nominee in decades to lose among college educated whites — see Ron Brownstein’s terrific analysis on this point — and Democrats are targeting suburban and Republican women in particular to try to make this happen’’, reports Washington Post.

Now this very clearly shows that Clinton may continue falling and Trump will keep rising. But, yet there is no guarantee that Trump will be able to expand his appeal in case Clinton slides away.

Considering the current situation, voters have no choice but to bend towards Donald Trump who are looking for a radical change. But at the same they don’t appreciate things Donald does or say. The challenge now is to see how voters are going to make their decision as they are caught in a do or die situation.