Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25: Pinarayi Vijayan, the 72-year-old CPM leader, took oath as the 12th chief minister of Kerala along with 18 ministers at the Central Stadium on Wednesday.

In the May 16 assembly polls, the CPM-led LDF had been voted to power by winning 91 seats in the 140-member Kerala assembly by drubbing the Congress-led UDF government, headed by Oommen Chandy, which could manage only 47 MLAs. BJP and independent won one seats each.

Earlier on the day, Vijayan had called on Kerala governor Justice (retd) P Sathasivam and handed over a list of his 19-member cabinet.