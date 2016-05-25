Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister
Thiruvananthapuram, May 25: Pinarayi Vijayan, the 72-year-old CPM leader, took oath as the 12th chief minister of Kerala along with 18 ministers at the Central Stadium on Wednesday.
In the May 16 assembly polls, the CPM-led LDF had been voted to power by winning 91 seats in the 140-member Kerala assembly by drubbing the Congress-led UDF government, headed by Oommen Chandy, which could manage only 47 MLAs. BJP and independent won one seats each.
Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday the people have high hopes of the new government.
“Yes, the people of Kerala have high hopes in our new government and we will also rise to the occasion to make that a reality and deliver,” said Vijayan, soon after submitting his list of cabinet ministers to Kerala governor.