Clothing firm and online retailer Nordstrom sells American jeans on muddy coating for USD 425

London,April26:Nordstrom (JWN) says that the jeans “embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

The mud has a shiny sheen to it, as if the jeans were dragged down a filthy hill and left in a wet ditch.

The filthy fashion statement isn’t actually new — the jeans have been for sale at Nordstrom as well as at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue for quite some time. But for some reason, the listing on Nordstrom’s website caught the internet’s attention on Tuesday and the inevitable Twitter firestorm ensued.

Nietzsche sees us as decadent when our moral system ignores the essential truths of life ie. buying $425 jeans with fake mud from Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/lBhAlB2kjq — Fran Johnson (@franjohnson_ie) April 25, 2017

The jeans are described on Nordstrom’s website as typifying “rugged, Americana workwear” and “hard-working action”.

But critics on Facebook are scathing of what the company describes as its new design of “heavily distressed” jeans.

“You can achieve the same look for a lot less by rolling in your backyard or gardening,” one commentator said.

The company says the jeans are made with muddy coating “that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty”.

Among those to join the chorus of Facebook criticism of what Nordstrom calls its Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans is Discovery Channel Dirty Jobs presenter Mike Rowe who described them as “looking like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job” but “made for people who don’t.”