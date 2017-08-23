cloud seeding operations begin with identifying moisture containing clouds at different locations across Bengaluru

Bengaluru,August23: Full-fledged cloud seeding operations will begin on Wednesday after identifying moisture containing clouds at different locations across the state.

Meterologoits warn againt using cloud seeding to generate rain.The state govt is to spend Rs 30 crore for the artificial process.

The process of setting up the radar at the GKVK premises is complete and the technical calibration work is on which is expected to be completed by Wednesday morning. After this, cloud seeding work will begin from the HAL airport side. Cloud seeding was done at two place on an experimental basis on Monday but the result was not satisfactory due to non-availability of moisture bearing clouds. The process of identifying rain bearing clouds will start from tomorrow, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister H.K. Patil.

According to sources, the department had signed an agreement with the company undertaking the operation for 300 flying hours in 60 days and the payment would be made based on the number of cloud seeding hours . The department has not made payment for cloud seeding on an experimental basis, the sources added.