Cloud of uncertainty hovering over Uttarakhand will disappear tomorrow: elated Harish Rawat after voting in assembly.

Dehradun, May 10: The crucial floor test to ascertain whether sacked chief minister Harish Rawat has the majority in the Uttarakhand Assembly took place on Tuesday following Supreme Court directions with nine disqualified Congress MLAs being kept out of it.

The President’s rule has been lifted for the period of two hours for a single agenda of vote of confidence. Rawat will need at least 32 members for claiming his majority on the floor.

Ahead of the test, ousted Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that he is sure that the Congress will pass the test with flying colours and claim back its power in the state.

Rawat told Media that the Congress party has supports from all quarters and that will prove victorious in the floor test today.

“Majority is with us, the sentiments of the common are with us. The gods are with us. Let the BJP make whatever claims they want to but I am sure that we will win, Uttarakhand will win with flying colors,” said Rawat.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also declared her party’s support to Congress.

The proceedings is being video-graphed and the result of the voting will be placed before the Supreme Court on Thursday in a sealed cover.

The Uttarakhand Assembly has 70 members, out of which 27 belongs to the Congress, excluding the nine rebels. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 28 members, while there are six from other parties.

The rebel MLAs are not be allowed to participate in the floor test.

The apex court also said the voting

