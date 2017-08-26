Cloudbursts and lightning warning for as many as 15 districts of Odisha

Cloudbursts and lightning warning for as many as 15 districts of Odisha.

Bhubaneswar,August26: Regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued lightning warning for as many as 15 districts of Odisha.

As per the IMD bulletin issued this afternoon, thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Ganjam.

The alert would remain in effect till 4.30 pm, it said.

People in these districts have been advised to take shelter in nearby building or other safety locations to avoid any untoward situation.

