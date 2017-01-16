UP CM Akhilesh Yadav gets cycle symbol from EC

NEW DELHI, Jan 16: Ahead of the election, where he is seeking a second consecutive term, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has been declared the rightful owner of his Samajwadi Party’s symbol, the cycle.

The 43-year-old has been facing off with his father for control of the party.

Both sides filed competing claims with the Election Commission to use it as their own. The decision in Akhilesh Yadav’s favour suggests that his faction of the Samajwadi Party has been recognised as the real thing.