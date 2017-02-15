CM dreams shattered: Sasikala surrenders at Bengaluru prison

Bengaluru, Feb 15: Frormer AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala surrenders at Bengaluru jail on Wednesday. Sasikala’s lawyers have asked for a two-week relief before she surrenders. This is the second time she will be incarcerated at the Bengaluru jail, where she spent six months in 2014. While, Sasikala’s husband Natarajan is reportedly present at Bengaluru .

Sasikala, 61, asked the Supreme Court today to allow her 4 weeks time to surrender due to certain health issues. But the Court slammed the request asking “Do you know what immediately means?” the judges responded, highlighting that they had made their decision clear in yesterday’s verdict.

Sasikala then left the house in Chennai’s Poes Garden and after two pit stops at Jaya and MGR’s memorials she has now surrendered at the Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara Central prison.

The other two accused are also part of the 25-car convoy to the jail. Her husband and aides reached the jail ahead of her arrival. The court hall where Sasikala is to surrender today has been shifted to the central jail at Parapppana Agrahara Central prison due to security reasons. The Karnataka High Court Registrar accepted a request by Bengaluru City Police to shift the court hall in the city citing security and other considerations, official sources said. The Parappana Agrahara central jail is located close to Hosur, the entry point on Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.