CM Mehbooba to Delhi, calls on PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr. 13 : After taking the charge of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is on her maiden visit to New Delhi, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon.

Earlier he had expressed concern over the issue of Handwara firing in which two civilians were killed with Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“Such incidence of violence was unfortunate indeed and should never have happened.”They have assured me an enquiry has been set in place and that those responsible will be punished. The family of the victims will also be compensated, when I spoke to Lt General DS Hooda and Defense Minister Parrikar” she said

Earlier, violent protests broke out in Handwara after charges were made against an Army man of allegedly molesting a local girl.

The J&K Police along with the Army opened fire when a mob of angry locals took to the streets and tried to set a security picket afire, on the protesters as the agitation turned violent.

Separatists have called for a shutdown today condemning the death of the two civilians.

While having her meeting with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu earlier, the Chief Minister informed to him that she wants some cities in Jammu and Kashmir to be considered under the schemes by the Centre and wants them to be developed like the ‘Smart Cities’.

“Certain cities in Jammu and Kashmir that are old and have a history of their own like Srinagar and Jammu. We want them to be developed like the smart cities. I discussed issues like housing, drainage and waste management, for which the central government has many good schemes,” Mehbooba told.