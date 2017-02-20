CM Palaniswamy addresses media, announce new schemes

Chennai, Feb 20: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy addressed the media on Monday. In his address, he announced five new schemes.

The schemes include 50% subsidy for women to buy scooter. He added that Amma schemes would also be enhanced.

Moreover the government is likely to approach Court to bring back Sasikala to Chennai. Sasikala is now at Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara Central prison being convicted for disproportionate assets case. She is has to be in the jail for four years.

The new Chief Minister ordered implementation of subsidised two-wheeler scheme for working women, housing scheme for fishermen, doubling of unemployment allowance and closure of 500 liquor shops.

Speaking to the media, Palaniswami said in order to enable working women to commute freely to office, the party had announced subsidised two-wheeler for 100,000 women per year.

As per the ‘Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme’, the government would subsidise 50 per cent of the cost of a two-wheeler, subject to a maximum of Rs 20,000.

According to him, the scheme would cost Rs 200 crore per year.

Palaniswami also ordered increase in financial assistance to pregnant women from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000 to benefit around 600,000 pregnant women at an outlay of Rs 360 crore per annum.

He increased the monthly allowance to unemployed persons — Rs 200 per month for 10th standard fail, Rs 300 (10th standard pass), Rs 400 (12th standard fail), Rs 600 (graduates and post-graduates).

The additional outgo for this will be Rs 31 crore per year.

The Chief Minister also cleared the file to build 5,000 houses for fishermen at an outlay of Rs 85 crore per year.

He said orders have been issued to close 500 liquor shops towards implementing prohibition in the state in a gradual manner.

According to Palaniswami, drought relief to famers will be provided at the earliest.

It was not clear how the government could name the two-wheeler subsidy scheme as ‘Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme’ since late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa was known as Amma.

The conviction of Jayalalithaa and three others was upheld by the Supreme Court in a corruption case.