CM Yogi Adithyanath’s cleanliness drive makes UP a pattern to follow 

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, March 25: Within one week after the Yogi Adithyanath Government took charge of the state of Uttar Pradesh, the differences are explicit at least in connection with the cleanliness drive. Uttar Pradesh is gradually getting transformed to Narendra Modi’s dream of a Swach Bharat, a model or a pattern on which the other states rely to follow.

The Senior Superintendent of police from Lucknow set an example by cleaning the police station. Power minister Shree Kant Sharma too cleaned his office sending out the message leading to a Swach Bharat.

Reportedly, Upendra Tiwari, a member of Yogi Adityanath’s new cabinet, became upset over the dirt lying in the section of the State Legislature where his office is located. And thus he decided to do the cleaning job by himself.

For everyone’s surprise, Minister Tiwari took a broom and began sweeping the floor of the corridor leading to his office.

The event was caught on camera and the visuals of the same were widely shared on the social media.

The 44-year-old Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had recently taken a vow along with his Cabinet colleagues to clean up the entire state.

Many shopkeepers have put up notifications urging customers to use the dustbins they have put beside to their shops. The shopkeepers claim that they are inspired by Yogi Adityanath.

Some shop owners at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg where the Chief Minister is presently staying have put up such notifications in large numbers and are urging the customers with folded hands to help them in the mission.

The cleanliness drive can be a breakthrough only when civilians start following it religiously. The welcome change has already started and that many shopkeepers are taking to it willingly.

Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath’s endorsement of cleanliness has got an overwhelming response from various government departments.