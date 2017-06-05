UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the government has planted over six crore saplings to increase green cover of UP

New Delhi , June5: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that the government has planted over six crore saplings across the state to increase green cover of the state.

The drive, launched on March 19 and concluded on May 31, helped in freeing 836 hectare of forest land, an official informed earlier, adding, efforts were on to get all the forest land freed by the year end.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the World Environment Day, CM Adityanath raised concern over the increasing Global Warming and promised that in next few years state’s green cover will be increased to at least 15 per cent from current 9 per cent.

Yogi Adityanath said that government will plant trees from Haridwar to Baillia along 1000 km stretch to fulfil this goal. The CM also directed the forest department to give 10 plants each to farmers’ whose loan was waived off. Those farmers will be asked to plant those trees in their land, Anyone who cops off one tree will be asked to plant 10.

Forest Department’s mobile app and toll free helpline number 1926 were also launched at the event.

“There is a serious shortage of forest cover in India. In UP, only 9 per cent of land is part of green cover while the minimum should be at least 15 percent,” said Adityanath.

The population of Uttar Pradesh is 22 crore and if each person plants at least one tree then the target of will be met, he added.

Recounting his recent trip to Allahabad Yogi Adityanath said that the city was burning at 47 degrees, Lucknow is facing the same situation, global warming is a great threat.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also released a ‘smarika and citizen charter’ the event in Lucknow.