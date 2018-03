UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pulls up police over laxity in addressing public grievances

UP-CM-Yogi-Adityanath-has-ordered-a-vigilance-enquiry-against-senior-IAS-officer–and-former-Managing-Director,-UPSIDC,Amit-Ghosh–indialivetoday

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pulls up police over laxity in addressing public grievances.