UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that he wants images of erring faculty members pasted on school walls

LUCKNOW, May2: In a bid to improve the quality of education in state-run schools and ensure regular attendance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he wants images of faculty members pasted on school walls.

This initiative will be undertaken to check and then cross-check from the students whether the teachers, whose pictures were displayed, attend the school regularly to teach or not.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the decision at a meeting in his home-town of Gorakhpur on Sunday. The Chief Minister expressed worry over the falling standards in the primary and junior high schools in the state.

He said officials would conduct surprise inspections and reviews in the schools. Students would be queried on the regularity of their teachers.

He said some teachers in these schools use proxies to teach while they themselves draw hefty salaries without doing any work. This would no longer be tolerated, Yogi Adityanath told officials.

He was determined to ensure that the standard of education in the state-run schools improved even if it meant taking out-of-the-box steps or tough measures.

Yogi Adityanath has taken several high profile decisions since taking oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in March. Last month, he decided to form an anti-land mafia task force to tackle the menace of land grabbing in the state. He also issued a notice that the Chief Minister could call government officials “at any time” on landlines to ensure they are at work.