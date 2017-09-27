CMP State General Secretary K R Aravindakshan passes away in Kozhikode

Kozhikode/Kerala, September 27: CMP State General Secretary K.R Aravindakshan passed away in Kozhikode, Kerala, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, Aravindakshan was admitted to Baby memorial Hospital Kozhikode after he vomited blood.

Later, he died early morning at 3 AM.

K R Aravindakshan was one of the leading figures in the cooperative sector.

He supported CPM during the split of CMP. CP John and KR Aravindakshan were two eminent leaders of CMP when MV Raghavan established the party.

The funeral will be held tomorrow at his residence at Thirunakara in Kottayam. The body will be kept for public homage at the Kottayam Urban Bank auditorium in the afternoon from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

His body has been taken to Kottayam for last rites. (ANI)