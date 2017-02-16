CMRI Hospital vandalising: Kolkata Police arrested three 

Kolkata,Feb. 16: Three people have been arrested on Thursday for vandalising the CMRI Hospital in South Kolkata after 16-year old Saika Praveen died due to negligent medical treatment.

They were arrested from Ekbalpur.

Earlier, a nearly 100 strong mob vandalised the private hospital here and thrashed several medical staff following the patient’s death.

The mob broke glass panes, computers and damaged the reception and billing office areas.

They also resorted to a road blockade on Diamond Harbour Road at the Ekbalpore crossing

during the morning rush hour, inconveniencing office-goers and others.

Police personnel had to be deployed at the hospital to prevent further acts of vandalism.

(ANI)