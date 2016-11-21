Co-operative banks’ petition: Bombay High Court seeks RBI’s response

November 21, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Nov 21: Observing that prima facie there were some inconsistencies in the two circulars issued by the Reserve Bank to district co-operative banks on demonetisationissue, the Bombay High Court on Monday sought RBI’s response to a batch of petitions filed by these banks.

The Mumbai and Solapur District Central Co-operative banks had approached the high court last week challenging the RBI circular of November 14, restricting them from exchanging or depositing old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 which were declared as illegal tender under the government’s demonetisation move on November 8.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Sohrabuddin Shaikh case: Bomaby HC to hear PIL tomorrow
Government halts coin production; Reason-lack of storage space
Adarsh Scam: Ashok Chavan gets big relief from court
Reserve Bank of India holding back Rs 2000 notes?
RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and 5.75 percent
Mobile wallets can soon enable unlimited transfer of funds, says Paytm CEO Renu Satti
Top