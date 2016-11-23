Coal mine flooded in China; 7 trapped

Beijing, Nov 23: At least seven workers have been trapped underground after a coal mine shaft was flooded in east China’s Jiangxi province.

A total of 21 miners were working underground when the flooding occurred last night in a village in Yuanzhou District of Yichun city.

So far, 14 persons have been rescued, while seven others remain trapped.

Underground communication has been restored, rescuers are installing pumping equipments to rescue those trapped inside, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Doctors and local officials have joined the rescue operation.

