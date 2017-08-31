Coast Guard rescues 40 fishermen along with 8 boats from Gujarat coast

New Delhi/India/August 31: The Indian Coast Guard ships and helicopters rescued at least 40 fishermen and eight of their boats after they were caught amid turbulent seas and inclement weather off the Gujarat coast on Wednesday.

Four ICG ships and ALH helicopters were on the job, locating and rescuing boats and fishermen, after receiving distress calls from the fishermen in the morning.

The inclement prevailing weather and turbulent sea state has lead to several fishing boats going aground and capsizing necessitating immediate rescue.

The search is still on for the rest of the fishermen, who are reported missing. (ANI)