Coast Guard should lead Swachh Sagar Campaign, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Panaji, September 9: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said he wants the Indian Coast Guard to extend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission to the seas.

Speaking during a commissioning ceremony of an Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel (OPV) “Sarathi”, in Goa’s Vasco town, Singh said that since the waters off the Indian coastline were threatened with pollution, the maritime force should start a Swachh Sagar Abhiyaan to ensure clean seas off India.

“We are running the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan on land, there is a need to run a Swachh Sagar Abhiyaan in our seas. Indian Coast Guard has been working in the field of pollution control in the seas in the past. Therefore they should have no difficult in running the Swachh Sagar Abhiyaan,” Singh said.

“I believe, that the Indian Coast Guard should also link security of the coastline to the safety of the marine ecosystem. The Indian Coast Guard needs to be alert to the perils of pollution along the coastline. For example, if there is an oil spill or the coastline is being sullied on purpose, then it is the duty and the responsibility of the force to stop it,” he also said.