Coastguards rescue 16 people from two carrier ships trapped in the sea after Cyclone Ockhi

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, December 1: The Coastguards have rescued 16 people who were trapped in two carrier ships in the sea.

The carrier ships were heading to Tuticorin from Mali Island.

A fisherman was also rescued from the sea off Vizhinjam in Kerala coast by the India CoastGuard ship.

Two Coast Guard Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels, Two Interceptor Boats and Aircraft pressed have been deployed for Search & Rescue operations by Indian CoastGuard.