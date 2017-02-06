Coca-Cola’s Superbowl ad about cutural diversity in U.S.A

New York , Feb. 6: The Coca Cola on Sunday night ran an old advertisement shortly before the kickoff of the Superbowl – at the start of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

A re-run of the commercial that came in the year 2014, the soundtrack ‘America is Beautiful’ couldn’t have asked for a more relevant backdrop.

In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump signing an executive order that effectively suspends immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, the U.S. refugee programme for 120 days and Syrian refugees from entering the U.S., the re-run of the commercial comes across as a silent political stance taken against Trump’s dictat.

The song’s lyrics are sung in as many as eight languages – English, Spanish, Keres, Tagalog, Hindi, Senegalese, French and Hebrew – alternatively. The encore runs intercepted with visuals of people, who are not ‘white’ and hence, impactfully shows the peaceful co-existence of persons from different religions, races and creed.

The company’s message posted on its Youtube last year was, “We believe that America is beautiful and Coca-Cola is for everyone. Let’s celebrate the moments among all Americans that promote optimism, inclusion, and humanity – values that bring us closer together.”

The Twitterati, however, doesn’t seem to bear much semblance with the re-release as some Twitter users said that America was an English-speaking nation and that a song like ‘America is Beautiful’ should only be sung in English.

“We speak English in America. Politically correct nonsense from you. In the don’t buy hate commercial column,”; “Disgraceful in any language but English,” were some of the reactions that poured in.

The majority, though, was happy with the message of cultural diversity in the U.S.A.

“We aren’t an English speaking nation. We have no national language. Don’t let idiots tell you otherwise. You’re smarter than that,” they said. (ANI)